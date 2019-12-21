Melvin King Carrier, age 84, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his residence. A native of Bluff City, he was the son of the late Earnest King Carrier and Glenna Sams Hitchcock. Mr. Carrier was a third generation barber in his family and had previously worked in carpentry. He was a member of First Christian Church of Bluff City and he was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved God, his country, baseball and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Chafin Carrier. Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Troy Carrier and wife, Zarema and Travis Carrier, all of Johnson City; a daughter, Melanie Carrier of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Daniella Carrier and Aiden Carrier, both of Johnson City; two brothers, Arthur "Buddy" Carrier and wife Betty and Edmond Carrier, all of Bluff City, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service to honor the life of Melvin King Carrier will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Morningview Cemetery, in Bluff City. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:20 a.m. for the graveside service. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 217, Bluff City, TN 37618. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathwaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Carrier family. Office: (423) 543-5544.
