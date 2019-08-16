Mrs. June Burkholder Carrier of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House after a brief illness. She was born on January 10, 1924, in Vinton, Va., to the late William R. and Molly J. Feather Burkholder. Her family were among the early settlers of Roanoke Colony in 1585 and of Jamestown in 1607. Genealogy and family history were a passion throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Jules Smyth; her second husband, Mr. H. Carmack Carrier; brother, Dr. William S. Burkholder; sister-in-law, Mrs. Teresa R. Burkholder; and sisters, Eleanor Dare Burkholder and Josephine Gearhart Hale, of Vinton, Va. She was a graduate of William Byrd High School, Roanoke, Va. She trained professionally as a hair stylist and makeup artist. June's lifelong advocation was theater. She pursued her interest in drama at William Byrd High School. She had several starring roles, which lead to her being offered the lead in an off-Broadway play. She supported herself as a hair stylist and makeup artist while auditioning for theater work in New York. When June returned to Virginia, she began performing in community theater and appeared at the Barter Theater. While residing in Bristol, June was employed at H.P. King Department Store as a hair stylist and became the manager of the Millinery department. Later she managed Tri-City Fashion Furs on State Street. She attended Edgemont Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her nephews, Dr. William J. Burkholder of Gaithersburg, Md., and Hon. Christen W. Burkholder (Beverly Robinette) of Bristol, Va.; cousins, Mary Whitmore Barton of Warrenton, Va.; and nieces, Sue Ferguson of Navasota, Texas, and Eleanor Diane Volden of Roanoke, Va. In addition to her family, June was blessed to be loved by many close and devoted friends. A private burial will be held at a later date in Vinton, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Akard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ballad Hospice House, One Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Carrier.