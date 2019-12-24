Carrier, Iva B.

Iva B. Carrier, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Carrier and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
