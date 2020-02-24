Irene Worley Carrier, age 87, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 18, 1932, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Herschel and Ada Worley. Irene worked for Monroe Calculating and 14 years and Univac for 15 years. She was a former member of Belle Meadows Baptist Church and member of Gunnings Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. "Slick" Carrier; and brothers, Junior, Luther and Sterling Worley. Survivors include her sons, Thomas Carrier and Robert Carrier and wife, Michelle; granddaughter, Natasha Mathis; sisters, Eunice Keith and husband, Dave, and Ruth Price; brothers, Cecil Worley and wife, Shirley, Garland Worley and wife Peaches, Herman Worley, and Gene Worley and wife, Katie; special niece, Rene Shepherd and husband, Chad; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Mountain View Mausoleum with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

