David "Dave" Clifton Carrier, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 16, 1928 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Murphy James and Alma Allison Carrier. Dave was a U.S. Army Veteran and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He retired from Sperry Univac and was a member of Paperville United Methodist. Survivors include his wife, Gladys Lucille Carrier; children, Judi Mechem and husband, Steve, Rick Carrier and wife, Katharine, Tom Carrier and wife, Becky, Steve Carrier, Tammy Keller and husband, Kurt, Dana Carrier and wife, Angie; fifteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters-in-law, Millie Carrier and Dorothy Christian; brother-in-law, Claude Christian; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lloyd Jones and son-in-law, Steve Mechem officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Dave's family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com, event ID is WeaverFH and event password is JNAXES
