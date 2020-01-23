David "Dave" Clifton Carrier, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lloyd Jones and son-in-law, Steve Mechem officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held on 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Dave's family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com, event ID is WeaverFH and event password is JNAXES.
