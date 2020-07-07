Bradley Scott Carrier, age 51, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1969, in Bristol, Tenn., to Treva and the late Jeryl Carrier. Brad leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 20 years, Mary Carrier; mother, Treva Carrier; two daughters, Tiffany Cook and husband, Garrett and Victoria Davis and husband, Nic; two sons, Austin Carrier and wife, Leigh Ann and Thomas Colbaugh and fianc�e, Ashley Scalf; five grandchildren, Thomas "Peanut" Colbaugh, Amelia Cook, Leah Davis, Declan Davis and Aurora Davis; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins including one special niece, Isabella Smith; and his fur baby, Ellie Grace. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeryl Carrier; grandparents, Earl and Margie Collins, Calloway and Anna Carrier; and mother and father-in-law, Wanda and Bill Caldwell. Brad was a 1987 graduate of Sullivan East High School and Northeast State Community College, where he received a certificate as a EMT-IV. He was a lifetime member with the Sullivan County Fire Dept with many years of service. He was a devoted loving husband, son, father and Grampy. A celebration of life will be conducted at 7 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Victory Bible Fellowship, 141 Elizabethton Highway, Bluff City, TN 37618, with Pastor Scott Kain officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 until 7 p.m., Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Brad's memory to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, Karing Hearts Cardiology, 701 N. State of Franklin Rd., #2, Johnson City, TN 37604, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Niswonger Children's Hospital, 400 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604 Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuenralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Carrier family.
