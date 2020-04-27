Bill Carrier, 80, of Blountville, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private chapel service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. Live streaming of the service is available at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH password: CLMUEE. The burial will be private at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Raceway Ministries, PO Box 1414, Bristol, TN, 37621, or Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, 1401 Virginia Ave., Bristol, TN 37620
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
Mitchell, Harper
-
Radford man arrested after trying to prevent woman from taking her child to hospital; 2-year-old later died
-
Bristol man charged in death of child
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.