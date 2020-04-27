Bill Carrier, 80, of Blountville, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private chapel service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. Live streaming of the service is available at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH password: CLMUEE. The burial will be private at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Raceway Ministries, PO Box 1414, Bristol, TN, 37621, or Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, 1401 Virginia Ave., Bristol, TN 37620

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries