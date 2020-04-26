Bill Carrier, 80, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 6, 1940, a son of the late Roy Fleenor Carrier and Mary Phipps Carrier. Bill was a lifelong resident of the Blountville area, and served in the United States Army. He retired from Century Link as a switchman and repairman. He was a long-time faithful and active member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church serving in many ministries. Closest to his heart was his service in Raceway Ministries since its inception. Bill has spent countless hours volunteering, encouraging, and meeting the needs of the campers at Bristol Motor Speedway, all while sharing the love and hope of Jesus Christ. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Carrier Massingill and brother, Bobby Joe Carrier. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Nora Hartsock Carrier; daughter, Debbie Hawkins and husband, Roger; sons, Billy Martin "Marty" Carrier Jr. and wife, Susan of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Chris Carrier and wife, Delores; grandchildren, Josh Kemp, Logan Kemp, Dakota Carrier, Robert Carrier, Bryan Carrier, and Dakari Wheeler; and seven great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private chapel service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. Live streaming of the service is available at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH password: CLMUEE The burial will be private at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Raceway Ministries, P.O. Box 1414, Bristol, TN, 37621 or Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, 1401 Virginia Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
In memory
