ABINGDON, Va. Yvonne Mullins Carr, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 17, 1936, in Dickenson County, Va., to the late Troy Mullins and Clarsie Smith Mullins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Robert "JR" Carr; and three brothers, Ishmael Mullins, Fred Mullins and Troy Mullins Jr. Yvonne loved shopping and spending time with Dee Webber and her campground family at "her home away from home." She was retired from Reynolds Metals and was a former volunteer and usher at the Barter Theatre. Yvonne was a member of Trigg Street Church of God where she was active in the Senior Bible Study. Survivors include three children, Bobby Carr (Kelly) of Jackson, Wis., Kathy Price (Daniel) of Abingdon, Va., and Wilma Norton (Rob) Chilhowie, Va.; six grandchildren, Jeremy Norton, Todd Price (Niki), Kimberly Price (fianc�, Sam White), Justin Norton, Bryson Carr and A.J. Carr; one great-grandson, mamaw's little doll, Grayson Norton; three sisters-in-law, Mildred Inscore (Bobby), Tippy Thomas and Birdie Carr; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends, Ted and Barbara Sanders; and Dr. Allison Whitman. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Steve Vaughan and Pastor Wayne Chant officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jeremy Norton, Todd Price, Bryson Carr, Justin Norton, Ted Sanders, Bobby Inscore, Sam White and Danny Hance. Honorary pallbearers will be A.J. Carr, Paul McPeake, Barry Compton, Fred Roberts, Gene Robinson and Pete Shatley. Flowers are appreciated or memorial gifts can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carr.