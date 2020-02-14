Robert "Bob" Clyde Carmack, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at The Cambridge House. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be held immediately following the service in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

