Robert "Bob" Clyde Carmack, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at The Cambridge House. He was born April 21, 1932, a son of the late Christopher (Chris) Hugh and Sara Katherine (Kate) Carmack. He lived most of his life in Bristol after transplanting from Church Hill, Tenn. at the age of seventeen. Bob loved and served his community as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, South Holston Little League Coach (PTA), Weaver Ruritan Club President and Sullivan East Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief for nine years. He enjoyed serving his church through various church committees and as a deacon while a member of Holston Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. He would later join Antioch Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. serving on the security/prayer team, UPWARD basketball and church choir. Bob worked at Burlington Industries in Bristol as a supervisor with over 35 years of service and retired as supervisor from JP Stevens in Kingsport. Bob's favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends while camping or vacationing. He loved to travel in the motor home and was a member of the Zollicoffers Camping Club where he shared many friendships and stories around the campfire. He loved sharing these experiences with his children and grandchildren. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by four brothers, Garland, Jim, Bud, Bill Carmack; and two sisters, Ruth Parker and Grace Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Betty Marie Carmack; son, Robert Alvin and wife Lisa of Rogersville, Tenn.; and daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Harris and husband, Charles "Chuck" of Bristol, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Brian Carmack, Jason Carmack, Regan Guess and Kaylee Harris; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be held immediately following the service in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chuck Harris, Brian Carmack, Jason Carmack, Cody Guess, Tim Dyer and Zachary Carrier. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his many caregivers at The Cambridge House - Bristol who cared and loved him for almost five years. Each staff member played a special role in his life and has meant so much to the family during his struggle with dementia/Alzheimer's. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
