Robert Richard "Bob" Carlson, of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away peacefully and entered the presence of God on Saturday, September 21, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 74. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee and Dorothy Carlson; adoptive father, Ernest Carlson; daughter, Kari; son, Tommy; and sisters, Ruth and Diane. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Cassie and Elizabeth; stepsons, Justin and Jonathan; cousin, Cindi; grandchildren, Erica, Andrew, Marissa, Madelyn, Colton, and Josie; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was born in 1945 in Rockford, Ill. He met Shirley in 1984 and moved to Virginia. They married in 1985 and lived in Castlewood, and moved to Abingdon in 1995. Bob operated an independent appliance repair business and was well known throughout the communities of Southwest Virginia for his generosity, helpfulness, and love for the region that became his home of 35 years. Bob and Shirley were longtime members of Abingdon Bible Church and also worshiped with Soul's Harbor in Damascus. Bob enjoyed the mountains, valleys, and rivers of central Appalachia, and he shared his love of fishing, hunting, gardening, photography, and the outdoors with family and friends. He had many close friends and embraced every opportunity to visit them, help them with projects large and small, join them in celebrating good times, and comfort them during times of hardship. Bob's final year was filled with rich and cherished experiences for him and his family. He attended the high school graduation of his grandson Colton, traveled to visit his cousin in Florida, spent time with friends in West Virginia, and fished on the beaches of the Outer Banks. He enjoyed the beauty and splendor of the Earth even as he prepared to meet the God who created it and placed him upon it. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Dr. Paul Bufford and Pastor David Griffin officiating. A private committal service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park where Chris Atwell, Ed Carney, Thomas Hash, Darryl Hensdill, Jason Rasnake, and James White will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the Forest Hills Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Robert Richard "Bob" Carlson is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).