SALTVILLE, Va. Linda Branson Cardwell, age 74, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Odelene Branson, and her brother, Sylvester. She is survived by her husband, Allen Cardwell; three sons, Ricky, Robbie, and Jimmy and Rebecca Cardwell; daughter, Renee and Mike; four grandsons, Ryan, Nick, Josh, and Will; three granddaughters, Amber, Auburn, and Audra; five great-grandchildren; six brothers, Johnny and Donna, Bobby, Doug and Sarah, Jackie and Darcey, Billy, and Boby Branson; special sister-in-law, Patsy Kestner; and also several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Elizabeth Cemetery with Pastor Barry Loupe officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the Henderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, or also the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Linda Branson Cardwell family.
