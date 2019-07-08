SALTVILLE, Va. Freddie Joe Cardwell, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Freddie loved his family dearly, and always put them first. He retired from General Dynamics after working there for 49 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Flossie Cardwell; his brother, Everett Cardwell Jr.; his sister, Joyce Smith; and also his mother-in-law, Pauline Kestner. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mae Kestner; one son, Joey Cardwell, whom he loved dearly; one granddaughter, Makaila Cardwell, who was his pride and joy; special niece, Angel Holmes; one special sister, Betty Mitchell; two sister-in-laws, Sylvia Brinkly, and Reba Gates; also several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral home with the Rev. Mark Baumgardner and the Rev. Kenny Gilbert officiating. The burial will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Freddie Joe Cardwell family.