Cantrell, Stephen Christopher

Stephen Christopher Cantrell, age 36, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Jonesborough, Tenn. Stephen was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on February 10, 1984. He was a graduate of Powell Valley High School, and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 20032007. He served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Balad Ab Iraq. Following his service, he obtained his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and became a firefighter for the Johnson City Fire Department. In 2008, Stephen married the love of his life, Samantha Rhode. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed two handsome sons in 2009 and 2014, who were the center of his world. He was a member of Gladeville Presbyterian Church, Wise, Virginia. In his free time, he loved coaching his sons' sports teams, spending time with friends and family, and cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers. He was a member of the Jonesborough Rhea Masonic Lodge 47 F&AM. He is survived by his wife, Samantha; two sons, Will and Eli; mother, Sue; sister, Emily; two brothers, David (Rachel) and Daniel (Sabrina); sister-in-law, Randi (Josh); nephew, Jacob; nieces, Cora, Kynee and Brylee; and a large extended family and many friends. He was preceded death by his father, Greg; and grandparents, Gregg and Georgia and Arthur and Edith. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, Tenn., with the Rev. Will Gipe officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Interment services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Monte Vista Burial Park in Johnson City. Pallbearers will be Daniel Cantrell, David Cantrell, and his firefighters graduating class of 2017. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Cantrell children's college fund c/o JCPFFA, P.O. Box 4540, Johnson City, TN 37602, please write in the memo line for Cantrell family. Condolences may be sent to the Cantrell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, Tenn., 753-3821.
