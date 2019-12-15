Robert Lynn Cantrell, 71, of Mount Carmel, Tenn., passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 28, 1948, in Spindale, N.C. to the late Bailey and Margaret Routh Cantrell. Robert was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed playing and listening to Bluegrass music. His greatest joy in life was spending quality time with his family. Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. He attended First Christian Church in Bristol, Va. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of forty-six years, Greta Cantrell; daughters, Machelle Gragg (Keith) and Krish Light (David); son, Michael Cantrell; grandchildren, Austin Gragg (Adrianna), Addison Gragg and Caleb Tester; great-grandson, Rylin Gragg; sisters, Carolyn Goode and Harriett Yelton (Don); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Military Graveside Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Family members will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to dav.org To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Robert Lynn Cantrell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.