Robert Lynn Cantrell, 71, of Mount Carmel, Tenn., passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Military Graveside Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Family members will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to dav.org To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Robert Lynn Cantrell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Changes could come in future for VHSL playoff set-up
-
VHSL CLASS 3 FOOTBALL: Former Abingdon standout Jamie Harless has Lord Botetourt playing for a title
-
Tazewell County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary, adds militia ordinance during widely attended meeting
-
UPDATE: Police identify subject in house on Railroad Street in Abingdon
-
Sullivan building commissioner faces charges in fatal wreck
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.