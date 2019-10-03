"The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother." Mary Evelyn Canter, age 91, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home. Mary was a member of Fleenor's Memorial Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Callie Sproles Worley. She was a sister to eight siblings whom all preceded her in death. She was a wife to the late Carl Canter. She was a mother to the late Brenda Fleenor. She was a mother-in-law to the late Norman Rosenbalm. She was a grandmother to the late Christopher Canter and the late Darrell Canter Jr. We are forever grateful to Jesus for giving us mom. She had the true heart of a mother. She will be sorely missed. Survivors include her daughter, Lela Rosenbalm; sons, Dennis Canter and wife, Denise, Darrell Canter and wife, Debbie, and Frankie Canter and wife, Lynn; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Kathryn Cochran. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Ball and the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Home Health and especially, Tommie Jo McCracken. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

