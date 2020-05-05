Jimmy "Jimbo" Raynall Canter, 50, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home in Bristol, Va. He was born in Bristol, Tenn. on September 9, 1969, a son of the late Jimmy R. and Emily Olive Swygert Canter. Jim was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend. He was best known for his talents as a Tattoo Artist and was a welder by trade. He began playing guitar at the age of 10 and was a gifted musician as well as a gifted artist. Jim is survived by his loving daughter, Morgan Canter; son, Billy Canter; three grandchildren, Willie, Castiel and Ellenore Canter; devoted fianc� and best friend, Brandy Thomas; sister, Jennifer Canter; several aunts, uncles and a host of friends; and his baby boy, Scooter. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 300 Henson Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. The Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. Due to the national health concerns, Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services and the Canter Family are following directives outlined by the TN Governor on social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, New York, 10016. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Canter and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Canter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

