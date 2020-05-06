Jimmy "Jimbo" Raynall Canter, 50, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home in Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 300 Henson Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. Due to the national health concerns, Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services and the Canter Family are following directives outlined by the Tenn. Governor on social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Canter and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

