Jackie K. Canter, age 60, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 28, 1960, in Bristol, Tenn.; a son of the late Bill and Elizabeth Trinkle Canter. Jackie was owner/operator of J.C. Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Travis Shane Canter. Survivors include his wife, Teresa Greer Canter; daughter, Kristi Jenkins and husband, Eric; daughter-in-law, Donica Foster; grandchildren, Sailor, River, Ridge, Ireland and Taylor Jenkins, Grayson, Tanzlee and Kaleb Canter; siblings, Jerry Canter and wife, Charlotte, Louise Miller and husband, Jack, Bobby Canter, Robert Canter and wife, Barb, Clifford Canter and wife, Patty, Johnny Canter and wife, Vickie, Brenda Canter, and Betty Tittle; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Charles Ledger officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be private at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: GMCWNP. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

