Camper, Mary Lee

Mary Lee Camper, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in NHC of Bristol. She was born November 13, 1931 in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Dewey and Grace Carroll Altizer, and she has lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of Bethel View Baptist Church. Mary loved working with flowers, enjoyed family gatherings, and volunteering at the hospital. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Camper; two brothers; and four sisters. Surviving include her daughter, Carol Minnick and husband, Larry; son, Donald Camper; grandchildren, Julie Lowden and Teresa Hanson; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Tiller; several nieces and nephews including April Parker, Juanita Vanover, JoAnne Booher, Michelle Yates and Clayton Booher. The funeral service for Mrs. Camper will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher Dave Allen officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

