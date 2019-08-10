ATKINS, Va. Warren Leroy Campbell Sr., age 83, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home. PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE IN DATE & TIME OF THE SERVICE Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 389, Atkins, Va. 24311, where Mr. Campbell was a long-time member. To share memories of Warren Leroy Campbell, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Leroy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.