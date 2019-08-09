ATKINS, Va. Warren Leroy Campbell Sr., age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home. Leroy was always smiling. Most people would know him as "The Bread Man". He worked for Kern's for more than 30 years. He was a loving husband, dad, papaw, brother, and friend. His sense of humor, friendly personality, and smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ethel Campbell; and sister-in-law, Jeffie Campbell. Leroy is survived by his wife, Betty Vogt Campbell of Atkins, Va.; sons, Warren Campbell Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Marion, Va., Chris Campbell and wife, Tracy, of Bristol, Tenn., and Chad Campbell and wife, Belinda, of Christiansburg, Va.; sister, Sally Repass and husband, Walter Robinson; brother, William C. Campbell, all of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Daniel Able, Cade Campbell, Chloe Campbell, Jayde Campbell and Austin Campbell; great-grandchildren, Emily, Hailey, and Sadie Able; several nieces and nephews; and life-long neighbor and friend, Eva Williams. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 389, Atkins, Va. 24311, where Mr. Campbell was a long-time member. To share memories of Warren Leroy Campbell, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Leroy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.