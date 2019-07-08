KINGSPORT, Tenn. Randall "Randy" W. Campbell, 58, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was the son of the late Joseph W. Campbell and Hazel Rice Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Campbell. Prior to his recent move to Kingsport, he had resided in Port Orange, Fla., for several years, where he owned and operated a beach food service on Daytona Beach. He later worked for the State of Florida. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University. Randy is survived by his uncle, Charles Campbell (Nell), several cousins; stepsons, Ronnie and Stevie Briley; step-grandsons, Lance and Reid Briley; sister-in-law, Beverly Rettinger (Ray); and special friends, Sally and Dennis Page of Kingsport. He also leaves behind his good and faithful little friend, Coco. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, in the Garden of the Good Shepherd, with the Rev. Larry Gouge officiating. Online condolences may be made to the Campbell family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Campbell family.