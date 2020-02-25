Henry Wade "June" Campbell Jr. MARION, Va. Henry Wade Campbell Jr., "June", age 93, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va. June Campbell was a quiet, humble and hardworking man who treated people good, loved his family and gave his Lord praises and thanks for all he had. Mr. Campbell supervised the fish hatchery for 43 years. When he wasn't working, he loved to mow his yard, coon hunt, watch Nascar or work in the garden. June's faith was a big part of his life, in fact, his hands were used to build his church, Valley View Baptist. June Campbell loved life and attributed long life to no drinking, smoking or cussing. He was big on working hard, going to church and minding his own business. All of these good things put him face to face with his Jesus and back hand in hand with his Stella Mae. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella; his parents, Wade and Katherine Campbell, several siblings; and his best four-legged buddy, Diesel. He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Campbell of Abingdon, Va., and Karen White and husband, Steve, of Marion, Va.; son, Kelly Campbell of the home; seven granddaughters, Dawn Stafford and husband, Bo, LeAndra Shaw and husband, Chris, Jennifer Vernon and husband, David, Betty Osborne and husband, Jason, Rebecca Young, Lisa Boothe and husband, L.J., and Iris Brown and husband, Scott; 19 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson; one sister, Gaye Kirk of Marion, Va., several nieces and nephews; and special care giver, Amy Pappas. Special thanks to Dr. McGlothlin and Pam for excellent care. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Valley View Baptist Church with the Reverend Chuck Stout and the Reverend Roger Frost officiating. Burial will follow at Slemp Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1 p.m. until time of service at Valley View Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, c/o Jill Robinson, 1622 Slab Town Road, Sugar Grove, VA 24375. To share memories of Henry Wade Campbell Jr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for June's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE FAR EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA FOR LATE WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... RAIN WILL DEVELOP WEDNESDAY AS A FRONTAL BOUNDARY MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. THE PERIODS OF RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO SNOW LATE WEDNESDAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED AT OR ABOVE 2500 FEET ACROSS THE FAR EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHEST PEAKS OF THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING ACROSS HIGHER ELEVATIONS ROADS. ACROSS THE PLATEAU, AND LOWER ELEVATIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE, LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389