On the afternoon of May 5, 2020, John Campbell, aged 64, passed away at home in Bristol, Tenn., surrounded by his family and friends. John was the son of the late Joseph and Celestine Campbell of Glade Spring, Va. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his late wife, Bernadette "Snookie" Crump Campbell. John is survived by his two sons and their families, Knox and Alena Campbell and their daughter, Feirin, of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Preston Campbell and Emily Sorah, of Raleigh, N.C.; as well as his loving partner and best friend, Sylvia Crum of Bristol, Va. John is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joe K. and Catherine Campbell of Park City, Utah; brother, Ken Campbell of Bedford, Texas; along with several close cousins, nieces and nephews. John spent most of his adult life in Bristol, Tenn., and although he had a very close group of friends, he never once met a stranger. He had an exceptionally charismatic personality that could always bring a smile to your face. Throughout his life, John spent many sunny days at South Holston Lake while enjoying dinners with friends and frequently seeking out live music in town. There will be a celebration in the summer of 2020, to be announced, for family and friends. To honor John's legacy, the family has created the John Douglas Campbell endowment to support Appalachian Sustainable Development. In lieu of flowers, we're asking that you make a donation via www.asdevelop.org/donate, or send a gift to: Appalachian Sustainable Development, c/o John Douglas Campbell Endowment, 103 Thomas Road, Bristol, VA 24201. The family would especially like to thank Dr. John Mann for the guidance and support provided to John throughout his battle and especially in his last few weeks with us. We'd also like to thank Dr. Michael K. Gibson of Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for helping John get the absolute best care and for always fighting with him throughout his diagnosis. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Campbell and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.