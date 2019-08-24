Geneva Lee Campbell, 91, formerly of Damascus, Va., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Murrells Inlet, S.C. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Damascus United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ken Sprinkle and the Rev. Creighton Smith officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Jason Hutchinson, Tom Romah, Chris Yarbough, Sammy Campbell, Billy Conn, and Tom Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 358, Damascus, VA 24236, or Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 10114 Highway 421 N., Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Campbell and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
