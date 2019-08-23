Geneva Lee Campbell, 91, formerly of Damascus, Va., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Murrells Inlet, S.C. She was born in Damascus, Va .,on August 4, 1928, a daughter of the late Sherman Wingford Watkins and Maude Katherine Moore Watkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Franklin Campbell; a son, Robert Campbell Jr.; a daughter, Dorcas Dawn Ramah; two brothers, Frank Watkins and Sherman Watkins Jr.; and three sisters, Evelyn Louise Buskell, Barbara Neece, and Hazel Campbell. She was a resident of Murrells Inlet for the past five years. She was a member of Damascus United Methodist Church, Damascus Senior Citizens, Red Hats Society, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post 9830. Geneva is survived by two sons, Samuel Henry Campbell and his wife, Nancy, of Bristol, Va., and Donald Wayne Campbell and his wife, Tammy, of Roanoke, Va.; three daughters, Katherine Elizabeth Hutchinson and her husband, Tom, of Shady Valley, Tenn., Annalee Conn and her husband, Billy, of Bristol, Tenn., and Kelly Pateras-Hatton and her husband, Michael, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; one brother, Jim Watkins of Twinsburg, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Damascus United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ken Sprinkle and the Rev. Creighton Smith officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Jason Hutchinson, Tom Romah, Chris Yarbough, Sammy Campbell, Billy Conn, and Tom Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 358, Damascus, VA 24236, or Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 10114 Highway 421 N., Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Campbell and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
