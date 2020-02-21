AKRON, Ohio Evelyn Louise Campbell, fought a long and courageous battle until her passing on February 17, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1946, to Isaac and Roxie Coleman in Glade Springs, Virginia. She was one of 12 children. She moved to Akron, Ohio at 18, furthered her education and became employed as a Secretary at Goodyear. In 1968, she married Army Sgt. Frank Campbell (deceased). Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Damon; sisters, Mary Carter and Sarah Gammon; brothers, Bill Coleman, Jim Coleman and Marvin "Red" Coleman; and best friend, Karen Skeeles. She leaves to cherish her memory her six children, daughters, Franqui Campbell, Carissa Ulmer, Narketta Myles, and Roxie Campbell; and sons, Dante Campbell and Joivaughn Campbell. Also left to mourn are her surviving sibling, Prince Coleman, Irene Wells, Willie Mack Coleman, Dave Coleman, Charles Lee Coleman, and Tony Coleman, 18 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; longtime friend, Dave Hamilton II, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family. Services have been entrusted to Wilkinson Funeral Home: 1158 S. Arlington St; Akron, OH 44306 and were held Friday February 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Ebenezer Apostolic Assembly, 863 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio. The family will then accompany Mrs. Campbell to her final resting place, beside her husband Frank Campbell in Chilhowie, Virginia. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com. This is a courtesy announcement by Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie.

