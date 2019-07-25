Cecil "Doug" Douglas Campbell, age 72, of Swords Creek, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va. following a lengthy illness. Doug was born on March 2, 1947 in Oak Hill, W.Va. and was the son of the late James Henry and Frances Elizabeth Treadway Campbell. He was a Richlands High School graduate and served his country in the United States Air Force. Doug was a retired coal miner for Island Creek Coal Company and Consol Energy. He was a member of the UMWA. He attended the Swords Creek Community Baptist Church and was a lifelong resident of the area. Doug was an avid hunter which he was passionate about and was a former Scout Master. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Roger Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Carole Campbell; daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Campbell of Swords Creek, Va.; sons, David Jesse Campbell and wife, Stephanie, of Rosedale, Va., Robert Douglas Campbell and wife, Jamie, of Rosedale, Va.; brothers, James Henry Campbell II and wife, Sandy, of Paris, Tenn., Karl Campbell and wife, Anna, of Ocala, Fla., Fred Campbell of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Mitchell Whited Campbell, Natalie Denise Campbell, Hunter James Cantrell, Sophie Ann Campbell, Austin Douglas Cantrell, Noah Jesse Campbell, Paige Elizabeth Cantrell. Funeral services for Cecil "Doug" Douglas Campbell will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Va. with the Rev. Arnold King officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Fred Campbell, Karl Campbell, James Campbell, David Campbell, Robert Campbell, Mitchell Campbell and Hunter Cantrell. The Campbell family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday afternoon at the funeral home. Members of the Case-Short VFW #9640 will conduct military graveside rites. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.