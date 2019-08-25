Birdie Elaine Campbell, age 72 of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on August 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Estelle Sheppard, and her son, Sam Campbell. She is survived by her two grandsons, Arron and Christopher Campbell; one great-granddaughter, Aubrie Campbell, and special friend, Shirley Mills. Elaine loved animals, especially her dog Reese. Her family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Please donate to a local animal shelter in Elaine's honor.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments