ATKINS, Va. Betty Jo Vogt Campbell, age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home. Betty Jo loved her family. In everything she did, she showed love. Betty Jo loved her husband, children, and the little faces who called her grandma. She was a lifelong member of Davis Memorial United Methodist Church in Atkins. Her passion was living, loving, and hard work. There were no shortcuts. Betty Jo took time to prepare food, her home, and her garden where she found joy in breaking and canning green beans. Betty Jo loved her flowers. She went the extra mile to make everything just right. They just don't make them like Betty Jo anymore she will always be loved and missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Campbell; parents, Jim and Annabelle Vogt; sister, Francis Wyatt; and an infant brother. Betty Jo is survived by her sons, Warren Campbell Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Marion, Va., Chris Campbell and wife, Tracy, of Bristol, Tenn., and Chad Campbell and wife, Belinda, of Christiansburg, Va.; sister, Doris Parks of Atkins, Va.; grandchildren, Daniel Able and wife, Kayla, Cade Campbell, Chloe Campbell, Jayde Campbell and Austin Campbell; great-grandchildren, Emily, Hailey, and Sadie Able; nieces and nephews, Cina Adams, Connie McConnell, Joey Bandeian, William Wyatt, Allan Parks and Lindy White; and life-long neighbor and friend, Eva Williams. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Blake Frazier officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 389, Atkins, VA 24311, where Mrs. Campbell was a long-time member. To share memories of Betty Jo Vogt Campbell, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Betty Jo's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
