January 14, 1926 July 29, 2019 Clarence Matthew Callahan Jr., 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on July 29, 2019, at Ballad Health in Bristol, Tenn. Clarence was born in Winston Salem, N.C. to the late Clarence M. Callahan Sr. and Virginia Rife Callahan. The family soon moved to Kingsport, Tenn., where Clarence grew up and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1944. He served 2 years in the Navy after which he returned to East Tennessee and received a degree from Tusculum College. Clarence married Joyce Mitchell Callahan on July 26, 1951. He retired from Washington Mutual. He was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church in Kingsport and attended Fellowship Chapel in Bristol, Va. after moving to Bristol. Clarence was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Marie Callahan Clayton; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Claire Strickler. Clarence is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Mitchell Callahan; daughters, Teresa Callahan Strickler (Mike) of Kingsport, and Tina Callahan Whiteaker (Gary) of Bristol, Tenn.; grandsons, Scott Strickler (Heather), Chris Whiteaker (Jessica), and Michael Whiteaker (Cecelia); great-granddaughter, Caroline Strickler; and great-grandsons, Franklin Strickler, Ryne Whiteaker, and Caleb Whiteaker. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Fall Branch, Tenn. Memorial contributions can be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, VA 24201.