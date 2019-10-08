MARION, Va. Ray Lee "Woody" Call, age 73, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home. Woody loved his Lord, his family and his country. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded multiple purple hearts. He was a loving husband, "my daddy", papaw and friend. Woody was a humble who would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed watching his western movies, fishing, and spending time with his family working in the garden. Woody's presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Mae Call; sister, Sadie Eller; and brother, Harold Call. Woody is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Grace Call; daughter, Rosa Lee Ashby and husband, Jeff; sisters, Peggy Widener and Betty Ashley and husband, Jerry; brothers, Walter Call and wife, Gladys and Buddy Call and wife, Carol, all of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Natasha Kell, Robert Kell, and Timothy Kell; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gobe Gravely of Chilhowie, Va. and Willie Sherwood of Marion, Va. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Chuck Stout and Mr. Robert Kell officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Ray Lee "Woody" Call, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Woody's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.