Call, Nellie Shortt

RICH VALLEY, Va. Nellie Shortt Call, age 85, passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Sallie Shortt. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William Thomas Call Jr. Mrs. Call is survived by her four sons, Sid (Kathy) Call, Bill (Betsy) Call, Rick (Nina) Call and Mike (Becky) Call; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Lowe, Jeremy (Leah) Call, Jeff (Crystal) Call, Emily (Mike) Cugno, Carter Call, Isabella Call and Gabriella Call; and six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Ridgedale Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rich Valley Elementary School, 196 Long Hollow Rd., Saltville, Va. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nellie Shortt Call family.
Service information
11:00AM
Ridgeroad
Saltville, VA 24370
