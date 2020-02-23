Call, Nellie Shortt

RICH VALLEY, Va. Nellie Shortt Call, age 85, passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Sallie Shortt. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William Thomas Call Jr. Mrs. Call is survived by her four sons, Sid (Kathy) Call, Bill (Betsy) Call, Rick (Nina) Call and Mike (Becky) Call; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Lowe, Jeremy (Leah) Call, Jeff (Crystal) Call, Emily (Mike) Cugno, Carter Call, Isabella Call and Gabriella Call; and six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Ridgedale Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rich Valley Elementary School, 196 Long Hollow Rd., Saltville, Va. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nellie Shortt Call family.

To send flowers to the family of Nellie Call, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 25
Graveside
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
Ridgedale Cemetery
Ridgeroad
Saltville, VA 24370
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nellie's Graveside begins.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments