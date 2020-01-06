Graham "Mock" Call passed away on January 6, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Call of Glade Spring, Va.; his daughter, Sue Hess and husband, Mark Hess, of Saltville Va.; his son, James Call of Burnsville, N.C.; his granddaughter, Hana Hess of Harrogate, Tenn.; his brother, Bill Call and wife, Jane Call, of Saltville, Va.; and his sisters, Sylvia Crosswhite of Saltville, Va., and, Mattie Wyatt and husband, June Wyatt, of Halethorpe, Md. Graham was an U.S. Army Veteran, contractor and donated his body to science.
Call, Graham "Mock"
