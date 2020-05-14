Nancy Wright Cairns, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ralph Cairns on May 5, 2015. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Addie Burnette Wright; five brothers, Harold, Bob, Wayne, Landon and Charlie Wright. Surviving include her sister, Sally Melvin and husband, Jay; her great-niece and caregiver, Shaina Melvin; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in High Point Cemetery with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Honorary pallbearers, Steve Wright, John Payne Jr., Jeremiah Melvin, Nick Melvin, Stacy Melvin, Brady Melvin, and Jake Melvin. Friends may call anytime at the home of Sally and Jay. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Point Cemetery Association, 13631 Kingmill Pike, Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
