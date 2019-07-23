SALTVILLE, Va. Stanley Mark "Rusty" Cahill, age 64, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Maisie Cahill; brother, Guy Cahill Jr.; sister, Teresa Cahill; maternal grandparents, Robert E. and Elizabeth Smith; and paternal grandparents, Sam and Sarah Cahill. Rusty is survived by two brothers, Robert O. "Rocky" Cahill and wife, Terry, of Abingdon, Va., and Ron Cahill and wife, Sharon, of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Cecelia Lynn Cahill of Saltville, Va.; and uncles, Donald Smith of Cayce, S.C., Roger Smith Sr., and Robert D. Cahill of Saltville. Special thanks to the staffs at Abingdon Health and Rehab, Johnston Memorial Hospital, and Bristol Regional Medical Center, also Dr Wayne Reynolds and Dr. Nelson Gwaltney. By his request there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stanley "Rusty" Cahill family.