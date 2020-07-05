SALTVILLE, Va. Reba Arnetta Cahill, age 88, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbie Cahill Averill; and sisters, Meg, Inez and Dixie. Mrs. Cahill is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert "Bob" Cahill; son, Jeffrey D. Cahill and wife, Debra, of Texas; daughters, Rebekah Howell and husband, Jeff, of Blountville, Tenn., and Amber Maloyed and husband, Wes, of Saltville, Va.; brother, Richard Shortt of Chilhowie, Va,; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday July 6, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. David Mumpower officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Reba Arnetta Cahill family.

