SALTVILLE, Va. Reba Arnetta Cahill, age 88, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbie Cahill Averill; and sisters, Meg, Inez and Dixie. Mrs. Cahill is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert "Bob" Cahill; son, Jeffrey D. Cahill and wife, Debra, of Texas; daughters, Rebekah Howell and husband, Jeff, of Blountville, Tenn., and Amber Maloyed and husband, Wes, of Saltville, Va.; brother, Richard Shortt of Chilhowie, Va,; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday July 6, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. David Mumpower officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Reba Arnetta Cahill family.
Service information
Jul 6
Service
Monday, July 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jul 6
Visitation
Monday, July 6, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Travel, failing to follow guidelines blamed for COVID rise in NE Tenn., SW Va.
-
Authorities seeking two individuals charged in connection with human remains found in burned home near Bristol
-
Officials fear for separate Marion protests' safety
-
Walton, Jeffrey
-
Bristol nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.