Cagle-Dolinger, Christy Danielle

Christy Danielle Cagle-Dolinger, 41, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with Jesus after a long, hard battle with cancer on November 30, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1978, in Sullivan County, Tenn. Christy graduated from Sullivan East High School in 1996, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. She loved books, writing, and painting. She also loved to play basketball, dance, drag racing, and was a big Davey Allison fan. Most of all she loved her faithful cats. She worked many years for Food City, at numerous stores in the area. Before her illness she worked as a book keeper at Southside Elementary School, in Johnson City, Tenn. She also loved volunteering at Doe River Gorge in Hampton, Tenn., with the railroad. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Arlie and Hazel Cagle of Hiddenite, N.C.; maternal grandfather, Daniel Hyler of Bluff City, Tenn.; and her faithful cat, Salem. She is survived by her parents, Eddie and Wanda Cagle of Bluff City, Tenn.; her sister, Wendy Cagle Justus and husband, Wesley, of Johnson City, Tenn.; brother, Cody Cagle of Bluff City, Tenn.; Granny Ilene Hyler of Bluff City, Tenn.; and her loving cat, Charlie. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 223 Main St., Bluff City, Tenn. Visitation with family from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with services to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's in Christy's memory.