Phyllis Sydney Byrd, born on June 6, 1954, in York, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Watauga, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Laura Stallard and brother, Bill Stallard. Survived by her devoted husband, Chadwick Byrd; sons, Brian Bradford, Chadwick Byrd Jr., Curtis Byrd and their spouses; daughter, Carrie Wilson and spouse; grandchildren, Kayla Spriggs, Branden Bradford, Keldan Byrd, Cherokee Byrd, and Jackson Byrd; great-granddaughters, Willow Spriggs, and Rosalie and Amiliah Byrd; sister, Vivian Melvin; brothers, Jim and Carl Stallard; niece, Christine Braaton and Robert Melvin. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who loved animals and being in nature. Private celebration of life with family and friends.

