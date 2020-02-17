Butler, June Hobbs

June Hobbs Butler went to heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born to the late Luby and Angeleen Hobbs in the Benhams area. She lived in Florida. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe, LC, Mack and Stanley Hobbs. Survivors include a daughter, Gail Devita; grandchildren, Joy and Stephen; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Sawyer; sisters, Wava Collins, Christine Williams, and Theresa Hobbs; and a brother, Tony. June will be interred beside her husband, Bill at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, Fla.

To plant a tree in memory of June Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments