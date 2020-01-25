Edith Foster Butler, of Glade Spring, Va., departed her earthly life Friday, January 24, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Minister Gaynelle Carter Heath officiating. A committal service will follow in Foster Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday prior to the serve from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Edith Foster Butler is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Butler, Edith Foster
