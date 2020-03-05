ABINGDON, Va. Gloria Annette Bussey, 58 years young, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was awaited at the gates of Heaven and greeted by her father, Roy Lee Townsend; brother, Mike Townsend; and son-in-law, Adam Fulton, who walked her down the streets of gold to seek our sweet heavenly fathers face. Gloria was a child of God and a true daddy's girl. It would be wrong to say Gloria lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how bad she felt or how sick she was she never gave up. When anyone else would have broken Gloria stayed strong. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. She never gave up and never quit. Just because she is no longer here it doesn't mean she lost her fight. She enjoyed singing, dancing and late-night coffee chats with family and friends but most importantly she took great pride in her family. Survivors include her husband, Charles Bussey; daughters, Amanda and Curtis Greer and their children, Tyler, Amber and Landon; Carla and Lee Barringer and their children, David, Grace, Anna and Kaylee; Pamela Fulton and Jonathan Ellison and their sons, Dakota Fulton and Ryan Ellison; mother, Mary Townsend and brother, Manuel Townsend. The family wishes to express thanks to JMH Cancer Center especially Kathy Hopkins and F.L. Villiard. As well as special friends, Flo Porter, Sue Boardwine, Larry Hale and Diane Hopkins. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Valley View Cemetery, Rt. 700, Abingdon, Va., on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., for a graveside service with Pastor Michael Canter officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Bussey.
