LEBANON, Va. Mabrey Blayke Bush, age 6 months, went to be with the Lord, on November 1, 2019. She was born on April 19, 2019, the daughter of Nicholas Blake and Kelsey Cherie Slate Bush of Lebanon, Va. She was preceded in death by her great paternal grandfather, Kenneth Bolling; maternal great-grandparents, Sam and Linda Slate; paternal grandparents, Calvin and Pauline Bush; great great-maternal grandfather, Charles Farris; and great great-maternal grandfather, Tom Henderson. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Auldin Blayde Bush; maternal grandparents, William Slate, and Whitley Luttrell and husband, Tony; paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Debra Bush; maternal great-grandparents, Danny and Jane Henderson; paternal great-grandmother, Peggy Bolling; great great-maternal grandmother, Agnes Farris; uncle, Owen Slate, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services for Mabrey Blayke Bush will be conducted 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Lebanon Community Fellowship Church with the Pastor Justin Honaker and Pastor Nathan Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. The family will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Bush family.