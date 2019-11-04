LEBANON, Va. Mabrey Blayke Bush, age 6 months, went to be with the Lord, on November 1, 2019. She was born on April 19, 2019, the daughter of Nicholas Blake and Kelsey Cherie Slate Bush of Lebanon, Va. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. The family will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Bush family.

