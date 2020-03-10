Ella Mae McGlamery Burton, 92, Piney Flats, Tenn., was welcomed home to see the face of her Savior on March 6, 2020. Ella was born in Mountain City, Tenn., on October 18, 1927, to the late Ellis and June McGlamery. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. One of her greatest joys was caring for everyone she met. She was a dedicated member of the Piney Flats First Baptist Church. Along with Paul, they spent many hours doing whatever jobs needed to be done at the church. She loved to bake her famous peanut butter cookies and share with church members and friends. She would also bake extra for the Prison Ministry the church supported. She and Paul worked side by side in every endeavor including the family business, Burton's Grocery in Piney Flats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Burton; her brothers, Mac, Earl, Curtis and Bob McGlamery; her sister, Ruth Matthews; her stepmother, Marie McGlamery; and stepsister, Mary Eidson. Ella leaves behind her daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" (Mike) Walker of Port Orange, Florida, with whom she had lived with for the last 5 years; her son, Robert "Bob" Burton (Inez) of Bluff City; her grandson, Scott (Kara) of Piney Flats; granddaughter, Meghan of Port Orange, Florida; special great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Burton; sister, Linda Sprouse (Ernie) of Bristol, Va.; brother, Cecil McGlamery of Piney Flats; stepsisters, Arlene (Jake) Lewis, and Jane (Ronnie) Pardue; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Ella Burton will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Piney Flats First Baptist Church from 5 until 7 p.m. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. led by Dr. Allen Davis. Music will be under the direction of Brian Wilson and the Piney Flats First Baptist Church choir. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edgefield Cemetery, Piney Flats, Ten. Family and friends are asked to gather at Piney Flats First Baptist Church by 10:45 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be David McGlamery, Max McGlamery, Michael Boling, Matt Chandler, Travis Lewis, Matthew Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Crowe, Dean Baird, Curt Tackett. Gene Tumler, Bill Baird, Euell Goodman, Les Boling, Jim Sanders, John Greer, and Hiram Rash. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church Children's Ministry. 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Arrangements by Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
