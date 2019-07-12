Donna Kay Burton, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born on June 1, 1951 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Walter Jack Blaylock and Jeanette Kiser Blaylock. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Burton; daughter, Tracy Burton; and several brothers and sisters. Donna was employed by Valleydale Packers before becoming a full-time housewife and mother. She was of Baptist faith and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Loudy; granddaughter, Madison Brooke Marshall; sister, Patty Peery; brother, Jackie Blaylock; several nieces and nephews; and many other special friends who have helped her over these last few years. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, in The Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Steve Playl officiating. The committal and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holly Help Memorial Spay/Neuter Fund, P.O. Box 1264, Bristol, VA 24203. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Donna and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.